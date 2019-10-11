'Pose' Stars React to Chris Cuomo's "Ignorance" After Pronoun Joke

"You just showed you don’t understand the importance of pronouns, so how do you confidently crown yourself an [LGBTQ] ally?" trans activist and actress Angelica Ross tweeted to the CNN host about his "mine too" gaffe, for which he later apologized.

Chris Cuomo made an insensitive joke about preferred pronouns while introducing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at CNN's LGBTQ-focused Equality Town Hall event on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

After the California senator was called to the stage, Harris told the audience: "Thank you guys. My pronouns are she, her and hers." Harris' comment about her preferred pronouns was met with applause from the audience — and a careless remark from Cuomo. "She, her and hers?" asked the CNN host, before quipping, "Mine too."

Harris flatly replied: "Alright."

KAMALA HARRIS: My pronouns are she, her and hers.



CHRIS CUOMO: Mine, too.



HARRIS: Alright. pic.twitter.com/09gJ2pygjd — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 11, 2019

Cuomo, whose career as a broadcast journalist has spanned decades, is known to use the pronouns he, him and his. Pronoun introductions are significant and commonly used within the LGBTQ community — and seen as a progressive step toward a better understanding of gender identity.

Cuomo later apologized for his joke, saying he is "an ally of the LGBTQ community." However, notable trans activists Angelica Ross and Indya Moore — who rose to fame as stars of FX's groundbreaking series Pose, which centers on LGBTQ people of color, specifically black and Afro-Latinx trans women — explained in tweets why they believe saying sorry is not enough.

"What you should do @ChrisCuomo is not just apologize but admit what’s behind this is YOUR ignorance. You just showed you don’t understand the importance of pronouns, so how do you confidently crown yourself an ally?" wrote Ross, who attended the town hall and was invited by candidate Elizabeth Warren. "Learn from black & brown trans women @CNN #EqualityTownHall"

Ross recently served as the official host of GLAAD's 2020 presidential candidate forum on LGBTQ issues in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which featured White House hopefuls Harris, Warren, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Sestak and Marianne Williamson presenting their respective visions for improving LGBTQ acceptance.

Moore — who identifies as gender nonbinary and prefers the pronouns they and them — reacted to Cuomo's gaffe, writing, "I'm glad you showed yourself this way so that people can see that everywhere trans people's conversations are gatekept by cis people our lives and issues won't matter. Trans people's pain and trauma is comedic relief not just to you, but to a vast part of this country."

In Cuomo's full statement regarding his offensive joke, he wrote: "When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she, her and her's, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall."