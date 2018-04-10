Post-Charlie Rose, CBS News Creates Group to Address Workplace Issues

Network management is still facing scrutiny following the ousting of Rose in November.

CBS News has formed a "working group" to address complaints and suggestions about the company's workplace environment, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"We'll start by asking you, 'What would you like to have happen at CBS News to make this a better place to work?'" employees were told in an email from director of standards and practices Karen Raffensperger, who is heading up the initiative. "We want to listen to your thoughts on workplace issues, to learn about practices and customs that are in our way, to find out what we're doing right and where we need to do better."

Raffensperger said that CBS News president David Rhodes and evp Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews asked her to launch the working group.

The group will begin the listening process with a series of small group meetings next week. Eventually, employee recommendations will be passed on to management.

"I'm thrilled I was asked to lead this initiative for CBS News," Raffensperger said in the email. "The decision to start this process is an indication of the importance David and Ingrid place on honestly assessing and modernizing our workplace environment. But it's really about your support and participation."

CBS News is still facing questions about how management handled the allegations of sexual misconduct that ended Charlie Rose's career at the network in November 2017. The Washington Post, which broke the story that took down Rose, said that none of the women who made allegations worked for CBS News, and the network said it has no records of sexual harassment complaints about Rose.