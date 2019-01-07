MUSIC

Post Malone Asks Fans to Help Him Stay "Mentally Stable"

8:20 AM PST 1/7/2019 by Gil Kaufman, Billboard

Getty Images
Post Malone

"I'm trying my best here," the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Post Malone shared a message with fans and friends Sunday, writing that if they want him to be "mentally stable, can y'all please let me live? I'm trying my best here. That's all I can do." 

The tweet is the first word from the rapper since he performed from Brooklyn's Barclay's Center on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Malone had a huge 2018, with his long-awaited album Beerbongs & Bentleys coming in at No. 3 on the year-end Billboard 200 albums roundup and his singles "Rockstar" and "Psycho" landing at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, on the year-end Hot 100 songs of 2018 list. He also surprised fans in late December with the new single, "Wow." 

The rapper is not scheduled to perform again until a Feb. 1 gig at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

See Malone's tweet below.

This article was originally published by Billboard.