Post Malone Asks Fans to Help Him Stay "Mentally Stable"

Post Malone shared a message with fans and friends Sunday, writing that if they want him to be "mentally stable, can y'all please let me live? I'm trying my best here. That's all I can do."

The tweet is the first word from the rapper since he performed from Brooklyn's Barclay's Center on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Malone had a huge 2018, with his long-awaited album Beerbongs & Bentleys coming in at No. 3 on the year-end Billboard 200 albums roundup and his singles "Rockstar" and "Psycho" landing at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, on the year-end Hot 100 songs of 2018 list. He also surprised fans in late December with the new single, "Wow."

The rapper is not scheduled to perform again until a Feb. 1 gig at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

If y'all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can y'all please let me live? I'm trying my best here. That's all I can do. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) January 6, 2019

This article was originally published by Billboard.