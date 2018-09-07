Post Malone Escapes Late-Night Car Crash Unscathed

"God must hate me lol," the rapper tweeted following the incident on Friday.

Post Malone was involved in a serious car crash early Friday morning (Sept. 7) in West Hollywood. The rapper's Rolls Royce crashed into a Kia and then smashed through a fence and came to rest in some shrubs, according to Sgt. Andrew Meyers of the Beverly Hills Police Department. Meyers tells Billboard that the incident took place at Doheny Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd. around 2:42 a.m. and that the car owned by Posty, 23 (born Austin Richard Post) was being driven by his assistant, with the rapper in the passenger seat.

According to a preliminary investigation there were no injuries reported and no alcohol was involved in the crash, which resulted in the heavily damaged Rolls Royce having to be towed away. Meyers said there was no official police report taken because there were no injuries, but he noted that Malone's car did crash through city-owned property, damaging a fence and some shrubs. Malone tweeted about the incident early Friday morning, writing simply, "god must hate me lol." A spokesperson for Malone could not be reached for further comment at press time.

