Post Malone Partners With Icon Farms to Launch Hemp Pre-Roll Line

Post Malone has partnered with Mario "Mr. Sherbinski" Guzman and Icon Farms to launch the a new line of American-grown hemp products., Billboard has learned.

In May, the "Rockstar" rapper announced the formation of hemp and cannabis company Shaboink. In partnering with Guzman, Malone is aligning Shaboink with one of the most well-known cultivators in the cannabis world, famous for the Gelato cannabis line that has been name-checked by dozens of artists in songs and popular culture. Guzman's company Sherbinksi was called the "The Louis Vuitton of Marijuana" by Forbes and his cannabis and vapor products are now sold at Barneys of New York in Beverly Hills.

Icon Farms partners with local farms throughout the Midwest and West Coast, has a production facility in New York and is headquartered in Los Angeles. The first consumer products will be individually wrapped pre-rolls — basically hemp flower, rolled up with rolling paper and smoked like a joint or cigarette, although the pre-rolls are tobacco and nicotine-free and contain only very small traces of THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. While marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, hemp was deregulated as part of the passage of 2018 Farm Bill and starting Jan. 1, can now be legally cultivated, processed and sold.

"The hemp pre-rolls are enhanced with proprietary terpene flavor profiles — Shaboink "Posty OG" and Sherbinskis "Gelato" — and are manufactured using only American-grown hemp, plant-derived terpenes and water," a press release announcing the partnership reads. The hemp pre-rolls will be "laboratory tested and free of pesticides, mold and microbiological agents, residual solvents and heavy metals."

Malone said in a statement he was "proud to bring a natural hemp product by Shaboink to market. It’s a product I personally love and know my fans will too.”

Guzman added, "It’s my honor to pioneer the hemp category with Post Malone, Shaboink and Icon Farms. I’ll never forget the moment we watched their tobacco machines replaced with hemp and saw the first batch of pre-rolls come off the production line." Jordan Gielchinsky, president of Icon Farms, said the partnership creates "an unprecedented national platform for a new era in American-grown hemp."

The new line of products will be distributed by Greenlane and eventually made available at more than 7,000 independent smoke shops and 11,000 regional retail chain stores. Shaboink and Sherbinskis hemp pre-rolls will be unveiled at the Champs trade show in Las Vegas starting Wednesday.

