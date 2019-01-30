Postmates Reveals Kylie Jenner's Daily Breakfast Staple

The beauty mogul uses the food delivery service every other day.

What does the world’s youngest self-made billionaire eat for breakfast? Postmates is telling all by revealing what reality star Kylie Jenner orders most often from the food delivery app — and, yes, her most common time to order is 10 a.m.

Jenner’s most ordered item is the cream cheese bagel at The Bagel Broker on Beverly Blvd. ($3.95), according to a Wednesday post on the app’s blog, The Receipt — proving the Kylie Cosmetics founder is a carb-lover and breakfast aficionado.

She uses Postmates every other day on average and holds the record for most orders in a 10-minute window, at four.

Following her go-to bagel, Jenner’s most ordered items include the miso ramen bowl at Joey Woodland Hills; chicken fried rice, vegetable fried rice and orange chicken at Genghis Cohen; a matcha latte at Cha Cha Matcha; chai milk tea from Alfred Coffee; turkey breast and provolone from Jersey Mike’s subs; Fred’s pasta, penne bolognese and meatballs at Mauro’s Cafe at Fred Segal; the Crunchy Cereal shake at Milk Bar; and grape jelly at Ralphs (for when she makes Travis Scott peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at night, of course).

Her favorite spots to order from are (in order): Ralph’s, Bristol Farms, Le Pain Quotidien, Joey Woodland Hills, The Bagel Broker, Mauro’s Cafe at Fred Segal, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Alfred Coffee, Milk Bar and Pressed Juicery.

Once she even Postmated a single carrot from Bristol Farms because, “I was making matzo ball soup and had all the ingredients but carrots," Jenner told Postmates.

Postmates has previously revealed that rapper Post Malone is their top customer, spending $40,000 in one year ordering late night food from Chick-fil-A, Burger King and Popeyes.