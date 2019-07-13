New York Power Outage Impacts Broadway, Rockefeller Center

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

Authorities say a widespread power shortage in Manhattan has left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side. NBC Universal editor Lydia Robertson tweeted, "Blackout at Rockefeller Center, NBC! We are running on generators!"

A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.

The AMC Lincoln Square 13 movie theater on the Upper West Side had its entire Cineplex evacuated.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations.

Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages from The Associated Press, though they tweeted that 42,000 customers in the Westside of Manhattan are currently without power.

According to the New York City Fire Department, currently addressing a large volume of calls, the loss of power is from 5th Ave to Hudson River, and West 40s 72nd St. They said that the outage was initiated by a transformer fire that started at West 64th St and West End Ave.

During the outage, which comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power, local residents and businesses took to social media to share their concern and update the situation.

Blackout at Rockefeller Center, NBC! We are running on generators! pic.twitter.com/GDBqBqxwmP — Lydia Robertson (@LydiaBBH) July 13, 2019

So this is happening. (Upper West Side, Manhattan) Major Blackout in Midtown - reported on @CitizenApp_NYC https://t.co/GuLXYxr6ys — Arik Hesseldahl (@ahess247) July 13, 2019

We're getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan. We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

Manhattan power outage is believed have been caused by a transformer fire at 54th St. and West End Ave., a senior city official tells @NBCNews - @Tom_Winter — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2019

.@ConEdison responding to power outages on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. NYPD and @FDNY are continuing to respond to calls in the area, thank you for your patience. Follow @conedison for more information. pic.twitter.com/qI1wRlaM9v — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 13, 2019

We are working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan. We will provide updates as we receive them. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019