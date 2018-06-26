'Power' Star Omari Hardwick: Season 5 Is About "Whose Loyalty Can’t Be Trusted"

"There’s still a major level of trust issues that he’s dealing with. He feels like he’s being haunted by a bunch of ghosts, pun intended," Hardwick said of his character, Ghost.

“We’re onto something, so it’s pretty cool,” Omari Hardwick told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio about the upcoming fifth season of Starz’s Power, set to premiere on Sunday, July 1. According to Hardwick, next season will be all about “flushing out.”

“We still have, thematically, an incarcerated individual, even though he is physically out of prison at this point,” he said of his character, Ghost. “He’s still figuratively because once you’re locked up and the person that you know is responsible for locking you up, that being Ghost’s mistress and Angela (Lela Loren), at that point, even though she aided him in getting out, there’s still a major level of trust issues that he’s dealing with. He feels like he’s being haunted by a bunch of ghosts, pun intended.

“Ghost can’t figure out which ghost he needed to look out for the most, so I think he still feels quite incarcerated and like he’s sleeping with one and a half eye open, trying to figure out who done it, or who’s trying to bring him down. And we now are at this place to flush out. So, season give is definitely about flushing out the different triumvirates, the different alliances and whose loyalty is not to be trusted.”

Hardwick also teased that viewers willl be learning more about Tommy’s Italian background, including ties to the mob.

“We definitely will see his father, who we ended the season learning was his father. So, we’ll definitely see him — the incredible William Sadler, who of course played his father — but not yet telling Tommy that he’s learned that he’s his father,” Hardwick said. “I don’t know how many wise guys we’ll see without giving too much away, but we’ll definitely see that relationship be of something, Tommy and his now father that’s never had before.”

The fifth season of Power premieres Sunday, July 1, at 9 p.m. on Starz.