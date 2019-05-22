Prada Group Brands Commit to Fur-Free Policy

Prada, Miu Miu, Car Shoe and Church's join a growing list of luxury brands that have eliminated fur from their collections.

Prada, Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoe are joining the fur-free movement by officially banning animal fur beginning with their spring/summer 2020 women's collections.

On Wednesday, the brands' operating company, The Prada Group, announced it will not use fur in any designs or products going forward.

Versace, Gucci, Michael Kors, Chanel, Armani, Burberry, Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Coach, H&M, Zara and Jimmy Choo are among the fashion labels to already ban fur. Victoria Beckham has gone a step further and said her brand will not include fur or exotic skins. And Stella McCartney has long been a leader in this arena, offering vegan, cruelty-free fashion.

The Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance in February to ban the sale and manufacture of new fur in L.A., which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021. It topped San Francisco as the largest city to ban fur.

"The Prada Group is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy — reached following a positive dialogue with the Fur Free Alliance, in particular with LAV and the Humane Society of the United States — is an extension of that engagement," Miuccia Prada said in a statement. "Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products."

The Fur Free Alliance, a coalition of more than 40 animal rights groups, has welcomed 1,000 companies into their Fur Free Retailer program.

"The Fur Free Alliance applauds the Prada Group for going fur-free," Joh Vinding, chairman of the Fur Free Alliance, said in a statement. "The Prada Group with its brands now joins a growing list of fur-free brands that are responding to consumers’ changing attitudes towards animals."

This shift toward cruel-free fashion demonstrates that the global movement is "gaining momentum fast," said Brigit Oele, program manager for Fur Free Alliance.

In a statement from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the animal rights group explained that it has pushed Prada to reject cruelty for years as a shareholder at the company's annual meetings. "This follows over a decade of protests by PETA and our affiliates — including crashing catwalks and organizing street demonstrations — calling on the label to shed its skins. Its decision to ban fur is a triumph for animals and activists," said PETA senior vp Dan Mathews. "Most shoppers no longer wish to wear anything from any animal who was electrocuted, bludgeoned and killed."

He added that PETA now urges the brand to "follow in Chanel's compassionate footsteps" by also removing exotic skins — such as crocodile, lizard and snake skins.

The largest resister remains giant luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), which houses Dior, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Rihanna's new fashion brand Fenty. In 2018, The Fashion Law reported that PETA had acquired a stake in LVMH to try to sway its use of animal skins. Yves Saint Laurent and Dolce & Gabbana have also yet to ban fur.

Prada made another forward change earlier this year by tapping director Ava DuVernay to become co-chair of its diversity and inclusion advisory council, announced in February, which will create opportunities, scholarships and internships for students of color.