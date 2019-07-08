Prada and Moschino Bring 'Frankenstein,' 'Dynasty' to Life in Campaigns

The two Italian fashion houses debuted television- and video game-inspired campaigns for their latest collections.

Hollywood continues to directly influence fashion, with the latest examples being new campaigns by the Italian fashion houses Prada and Moschino, respectively inspired by Frankenstein and Dynasty — as well as video game culture.

In January, Prada's fall 2019 menswear show in Milan tapped into Hollywood by drawing inspiration from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Lightbulbs along the stage gave an inventor vibe, as models donned furry purple hats, white goggle glasses and prints bearing lightning bolts and hearts. Model Cara Delevingne embodied a bride with an image of Frankenstein's monster (stitches and all) on her black gown, worn with lace-up boots at the fall 2019 women's show in February.

Now, Prada's combined fall-winter 2019 womenswear and menswear campaign, out Monday, nods to Frankenstein while also playing on the format of a video game to take viewers into a 360-degree world.

Director Willy Vanderperre's Prada campaign incorporates the cinematographic style of an immersive video game, featuring models including Gigi Hadid on a city rooftop, as well as in a science lab and urban garden. The camera pans around the space as if the viewer is an avatar inside a video game. Its whimsical soundtrack (sometimes rock, sometimes Mario-esque) was curated by sound artist Frédéric Sanchez.

It is evidence that video games are permeating the fashion industry in addition to the entertainment industry, with adaptations on favorites like Sonic, Pikachu and Lara Croft. And Moschino partnered with the Sims video game on a collaborative collection unveiled at Coachella in April that included everything from iPhone cases, jewelry and handbags to apparel and swimwear with pixel-like patterns.

Not to be outdone, Moschino has also conquered Frankenstein with its Halloween-themed spring and resort 2020 runway show held in June on the Universal Studios backlot in Hollywood, where models strutted down Wisteria Lane dressed as an array of horror film monsters.

This week, the label brought the television show Dynasty to life in its fall-winter 2019 campaign. Hadid joins Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk to play the dramatic parts, with "costume designer" Jeremy Scott outfitting his reboot of the popular 1980s ABC soap opera.

The campy Los Angeles-based designer dresses Hadid in a money-print ensemble; Shayk sports blingy heels as she lounges on a sofa and chats on a rotary phone; and the three stars get into a catfight when Hadid and Smalls show up to a cocktail party in — shocker — the same gown. Moschino's campaign teases: "It’s the cliffhanger season finale episode of Moschino tonight!!!! Who will survive? Who will die? Who will come back as their evil twin?!"

Another Italian fashion house Gucci paid homage to Hollywood's Golden Age in its spring-summer 2019 campaign, which was titled Showtime and influenced by Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse, Debbie Reynolds, Rita Hayworth and Jane Russell and their musical movies, proving some classics never go out of style.