Praveen Pandian to Head TV Lit at CAA

He has been with the agency since 2012.

CAA has a new head of TV lit.

Praveen Pandian has been promoted to head of the agency's television literary department, reporting to head of scripted TV and CAA board member Joe Cohen.

He fills a long vacant role at CAA, which had not had anyone in that position since Cohen took over as head of the TV department years ago. Cohen, in January, was named to CAA's first-ever board. With Cohen taking on a larger leadership role, he now is helping to promote key staffers into positions that better support the agency.

Pandian will work alongside Jaime Feld and Ben Day, who co-head the TV talent division. The duo, who were promoted to their current posts in June 2019, also report to Cohen.



"Praveen is an exceptional agent with a tremendous work ethic and great taste,” said Cohen. “He is a shining example of what we stand for at CAA, and I am thrilled to have him serve in this important leadership role."

Pandian first joined CAA in 2012 and has worked with a number of producers and directors including Jason Bateman’s Aggregate, Simon Kinberg’s Genre, Robert Kirkman’s Skybound, Marc Webb’s Black Lamb, Rian Johnson & Ram Bergman’s T Street, Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa, James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Joe & Anthony Russo’s AGBO. He also reps a wide array of directors including Alexander Payne, Yorgos Lanthimos, The Duffer Brothers, Zack Snyder and Francis Lawrence and talent including Heather Rae, Steven Yuen, Zazie Beetz, Lee Isaac Chung, Simu Liu, Melina Matsoukas, Aneesh Chaganty, Natalie Morales and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.

Pandian started his career at the Walt Disney Co. in 2011.



Pandian takes over the lit department at a time when CAA is among the remaining major talent agencies who continue to go head to head with the Writers Guild during the year-long battle over packaging fees. Many of the agency's top writers have dropped their agents as part of the ongoing conflict.