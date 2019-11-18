Preacher-Turned-Producer DeVon Franklin Inks First-Look Deal With Paramount

The faith-based film producer will work with the Hollywood studio following such box office hits as 'Breakthrough' and 'Miracles From Heaven.'

Paramount Pictures on Monday announced a first-look producing deal with preacher-turned-producer DeVon Franklin.

Under his Franklin Entertainment banner, Franklin will work with the Hollywood studio to make faith-based films following the box office success of such efforts as Breakthrough, starring Chrissy Metz; Miracles From Heaven, starring Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah; and the animated film The Star, starring Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

Before launching his own production company, Franklin was senior vp production at Columbia TriStar, where he worked on Heaven Is For Real, The Karate Kid and The Pursuit of Happyness, among other titles.

"We couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with DeVon to bring his unique brand of uplifting stories to our audiences," Wyck Godfrey, president of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "His track record of creating high-quality inspirational films make him an ideal partner for us, and we look forward to this working relationship."

Said Franklin in his own statement, "Paramount is a legendary Hollywood studio and as a kid I always dreamed of making movies for them. I am beyond grateful that this dream has come true as we partner to bring inspiring films to audiences on a global scale."