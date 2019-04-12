Former Prep School Administrator Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Scam

The 36-year-old Harvard graduate was among 50 people charged last month in the sweeping college admissions scandal. Others arrested include celebrities, wealthy parents and athletic coaches at elite universities.

A former Florida prep school administrator has pleaded guilty to rigging students' entrance exam scores in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme.

Mark Riddell pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Friday to mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

The 36-year-old Harvard graduate was among 50 people charged last month in the sweeping college admissions scandal. Others arrested include celebrities, wealthy parents and athletic coaches at elite universities.

Authorities say Riddell took entrance exams in the place of students or corrected their answers. Prosecutors say he was typically paid $10,000 per test.

Riddell has been cooperating with authorities since February in the hopes of getting a lenient sentence. He's been fired from IMG Academy, where he was director of college entrance exam preparation.