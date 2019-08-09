Trump Attacks Hollywood, Claims Industry "Is Really Racist"

"With the kind of movies they're putting out, it's actually very dangerous for our country," the president said at the White House on Friday.

President Donald Trump launched into an attack on the film industry on Friday morning, telling reporters at the White House that "Hollywood is really racist."

Asked about rumors of anti-conservative bias on social media, the president said that big tech companies are "treating conservatives very unfairly."

He then pivoted to an attack on Hollywood. "Hollywood is really terrible," he said. "You talk about 'racist.' Hollywood is racist. What they're doing, with the kind of movies they're putting out, it's actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country."

Trump's re-election campaign frequently invokes the term "Hollywood" when attacking the president's perceived rivals.

Over the last two months, the campaign has used the phrase "Hollywood megadonors" 13 times, according to a review of campaign correspondence.

In a fundraising appeal sent on July 28, the campaign wrote that "the BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALISTS like Sleepy Joe, Crazy Bernie and Pocahontas won’t go down without a fight. They’re firing up their base of MEGA HOLLYWOOD DONORS to rescue their campaigns, which is why I really need you to step up, Friend."