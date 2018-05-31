Press Barred From Samantha Bee Event Following Controversy

Attending media was told by a Television Academy rep that press would not be allowed into the reception “as a result of today’s events involving Samantha B.”

The same day Samantha Bee apologized for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—,” she was set to be honored by the Television Academy along with six other shows relating to social change.

Though The Hollywood Reporter was initially slated to cover both the 6:45 p.m. red carpet and reception, media was told by a Television Academy rep at 3:35 p.m. that press would not be allowed into the reception “as a result of today’s events involving Samantha B.,” leading to “the need to limit access to tonight’s activities."

Bee is slated to attend the 11th annual honors at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday night alongside cast members and executives for Full Frontal (TBS), 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), One Day at a Time (Netflix), Andi Mack (Disney channel) and LA 92 (National Geographic).

Dana Delany (Hand of God) will host the event just hours after Bee tweeted an apology to the First Daughter for using an expletive to describe her: “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders had called out Bee for her "vile and vicious" words.

TBS also tweeted, "Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it."

The Academy’s Emmy Award nomination-round voting begins on June 11.