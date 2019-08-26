'Pretty Little Liars' Asian Remake To Stream on Digital Platform Viu

The Bahasa-language remake will be filmed in Bali, Indonesia and is set to bow later this year.

Pretty Little Liars is set to get an Asian makeover. Asian streamer Viu and Warner Bros. International Television Productions will produce a localized version filmed in Bali in the Bahasa language.

Like the hit original U.S. show – which ran for seven seasons on ABC Family/Freeform - the remake will follow a group of four estranged undergrads whose group had fallen apart when their former leader went missing. The girls come back together in the face of danger, when they begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure known as "A", who threatens to expose their darkest secrets.



Set in the fictional town of Amerta, the series will be directed by Emil Heradi (The Night Bus, Sagarmatha). The cast is headlined by Anya Geraldine as Hanna, Eyka Farhana as Ema, Valerie Thomas as Sabrina, Shindy Huang as Aria, and Yuki Kato as Alissa, as the famed lead quintet.

"Viu is one of the market leaders in local storytelling, and we are excited to partner with them in transforming Pretty Little Liars into a Southeast Asian show that builds on the original, yet is also uniquely its own story, entertaining millions of people," said WBITVP, senior vp, creative, format development and sales Andrew Zein.



"Pretty Little Liars is a proven show that resonates with younger viewers with similar profiles to our Viu audience, and we are pleased to begin our journey with WBITVP and bring it to our audience and platform," said PCCW Media Group Managing Director Janice Lee.



Slated to bow later this year, the remake follows Viu's earlier adaptation of Endemol Shine's The Bridge.

Hong Kong-based Viu is available in 17 markets and owned by PCCW Media Group. The service claims 36 million active monthly users.