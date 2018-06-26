Pride Media Taps Nathan Coyle as CEO

Killer Films' Christine Vachon has also been appointed to the Board of Directors, and Who What Wear's Bobby Schuessler has been hired as editorial director of Out.com.

Pride Media, Inc. has named former Domino Media Group CEO Nathan Coyle its new chief executive officer, THR has exclusively learned.

Coyle will serve as the inaugural CEO of Pride Media, previously Here Publishing, which was rebranded after Oreva Capital acquired the company in 2017. In his new role Coyle will oversee the largest publisher of LGBTQ content in the U.S., with titles including Out, The Advocate, Out Traveler, Plus, CHILL and Pride.

Prior to Pride Media, Coyle spent two years as CEO of Domino Media Group, where he expanded the multiplatform media and e-commerce company's online reach and worked on expanding new revenue streams through avenues including company-branded experiences and products. Coyle, a 15-year media business veteran, has also spent time at Refinery29, teen site Cambio and CAA.

“Nathan’s successful track record of leading digital media transformations on behalf of publishers and advertisers is why we selected him for this new post. We believe that Nathan will guide Pride Media’s expansion of its existing business while also establishing new revenue models for us through a variety of initiatives that allow us to reach further into the communities we serve,” Adam Levin, chairman of Pride Media’s board of directors, said in a statement. “Nathan also understands the needs of brands to connect with this community in meaningful and significant ways that go beyond traditional advertising relationships and fully leverage the work of our award-winning storytellers.”

“The Advocate and Out Magazine played an incredibly important role in my own development as a young gay man growing up in suburban Detroit,” Mr. Coyle said in his own statement. “I believe these titles are now more important than ever, and I look forward to developing digital and offline strategies that will expand Pride Media’s reach, lines of business and revenue streams while continuing the mission of ensuring important LGBTQ stories and perspectives are heard on any and all platforms.”

In addition to Coyle's appointment, the company announced that it will be naming Christine Vachon, the co-founder of Killer Films and producer of titles including Colette, First Reformed, Wonderstruck, Beatriz at Dinner and Carol, to its Board of Directors. As THR chronicled in 2015, Vachon's Killer Films has become synonymous with the New Queer Cinema movement and LGBT films.

Bobby Schuessler, previously the editorial director for Who What Wear, has also been hired as the editorial director of Out.com. Schuessler has previously served as the senior fashion market editor for Refinery29 and written, edited and hosted on-camera segments for Lucky, E!, Time Out New York and Us Weekly.