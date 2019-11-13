Prince Charles Working on Charitable Clothing Collection

The Prince's Foundation is teaming with Net-a-Porter on an education program for a dozen Italian and U.K. students to design and manufacture luxury clothing.

Meghan Markle is rubbing off on the royal family. In September, Markle launched a charitable fashion collection called Smart Set with business pieces that benefitted Smart Works, a U.K. organization that benefits unemployed women.

Now, just in time for Olivia Colman's debut on The Crown on Nov. 17, Prince Charles announced Wednesday that he is working on a clothing capsule collection.

For Charles' turn as fashion mogul, he is teaming with Yoox Net-a-Porter Group on a Scottish-Italian educational project dubbed The Modern Artisan. Six Italian students from the design school Politecnico di Milano will design pieces for a fall/winter collection for men and women. The students will pull inspiration from art and science by exploring the style of Leonardo Da Vinci and traditional textile craftsmanship.

While the artisans are designing the line in Italy, The Prince’s Foundation will enroll six U.K. grads in a four-month training course that teaches how to work with materials such as wool, cashmere and silk for a small-batch, luxury market in a sustainable way. They will then manufacture The Modern Artisans collection at Dumfries House, which is the headquarters of The Prince’s Foundation in Scotland.

The clothing will be available for purchase in mid-2020 through brands Yoox, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet, with profits donated to The Prince’s Foundation.

“At The Prince’s Foundation, we deliver education programmes to thousands of people every year inspired by the vision of HRH The Prince of Wales," says Jacqueline Farrell, education director, in a statement. "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do so we are proud to have partnered with Yoox Net-a-Porter Group to deliver this truly innovative training programme. This project is the culmination of our Future Textiles initiative which starts by giving school pupils an introduction to the textile industry and goes right through to The Modern Artisan project which offers an inspiring progression route to any young person wishing to enter the fashion and textile industry."

Added Yoox Net-a-Porter Group chairman and CEO Federico Marchetti in a statement: "Designed in Italy and crafted in the U.K., The Modern Artisan collection will be an important expression of how talent and technology can work across boundaries and borders. This project, part of a long-term partnership between Yoox Net-a-Porter and The Prince’s Foundation, will help equip a new generation of skilled men and women to fuse traditional craft with digitally-infused creativity.”

The line comes after Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe adviser revealed that the monarch has chosen not to use real fur in her future outfits, further demonstrating an evolving perspective from the royal family on modern fashion.

The Crown season three premieres on Netflix on Nov. 17, with actor Josh O'Connor portraying Prince Charles.