Prince Estate Shares Timely Handwritten Note from Late Icon

To help mark Prince's 62nd birthday on Sunday (June 7), the estate of the late icon has shared a powerful message from the artist about intolerance.

Prince's timely words arrives at a time when the nation is protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was suffocated by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE," reads the handwritten note, which has been kept in his personal archives.

Prince's estate shared a photo of the note on social media, noting that the artist "dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of 'Love 4 One Another.'"

Prince died from an opioid overdose at his Minneapolis home in 2017. He was 57.

Dozens of artists and music companies have joined forces to support protests, Black Lives Matter and other social justice organizations in the wake of Floyd's death.

See Prince's powerful message below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.