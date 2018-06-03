Prince Fans to Celebrate Musician With Festival in Minnesota

The event will celebrate what would have been the music legend’s 60th birthday with a festival in the Minnesota community where the iconic movie 'Purple Rain' was filmed.

Prince fans will celebrate what would have been the music legend’s 60th birthday with a festival in the Minnesota community where the iconic movie Purple Rain was filmed.

Henderson resident Joel King once worked with Prince and is helping organize the three-day tribute that begins Thursday, the Mankato Free Press reported. Prince fans from Mankato, Maryland and New York are also helping organizing the event.

King worked as a camera operator on a Prince film and was involved in some of the singer’s music videos.

Cinzia Inzinna of Rochester, N.Y., said she visited Henderson last year because she wanted to see places that were connected to Prince. She said she instantly saw the love King has for Prince.

The festival will include a bus tour of Purple Rain filming locations, a screening of the 1984 movie and live music. In honor of Prince’s 60th birthday, 60 butterflies will be released at the event.

King said members of Prince’s family will be present.

Fans from around the world have helped pay for a bench, street sign and mural that will be permanently installed downtown and dedicated during the celebration. Portrait artist Moises Suriel from New York plans to paint a mural featuring Prince leaning on a little red Corvette.

All festival activities are free, but a donation to the Prince mural is requested.