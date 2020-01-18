Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Titles

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," Queen Elizabeth II shared in her own statement.

Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals.

The palace says the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," the statement from Buckingham Palace noted.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty," the statement continued. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."

Queen Elizabeth II also shared a statement on Saturday regarding the couple's decision to step down from royal life.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the queen wrote.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

The details of the deal solidify the couple's dramatic break from life as working royals. Army veteran Harry will have to give up the military appointments he has as a senior royal.

Buckingham Palace did not disclose who will pay for the couple's security going forward. It currently is taxpayer-funded.

Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when the new arrangements take effect in "spring 2020," according to Buckingham Palace's statement.