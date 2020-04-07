Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Launch Charity Foundation Called Archewell

Set to replace the couple's Sussex Royal brand, the not-for-profit organization's activities will include film and TV, according to paperwork filed in the U.S.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have outlined plans for a new charitable foundation called Archewell.

Set to replace their Sussex Royal brand and first reported in The Daily Telegraph Monday, Archewell will reportedly include a multi-media educational empire and wellbeing website.

The couple told the paper that further details about the organization had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but an announcement would be made "when the time is right."

According to paperwork filed in the United States last month and seen by The Hollywood Reporter, activities under the L.A.-based operation would include the production of "motion picture films, articles, books, audio books, podcasts, audiovisual entertainment, television shows, digital entertainment content, and informational programming."

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first revealed their shocking exit – dubbed "Megxit" – from the U.K. royal family in January and their plan to become financially independent, there has been a great deal of speculation about their next move, and whether they would attempt forge a path in Hollywood, similar to the deal Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production banner signed with Netflix.

Since then, the couple have moved to L.A. and Markle has recorded the voiceover for the Disney nature documentary Elephant, which recently debuted on Disney+.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the two said that the name Archewell derives from the Greek word meaning source of action, and was the inspiration behind the name of their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters," they said. "Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."