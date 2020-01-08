Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Shock Decision to Step Down as Senior Royals

The two have said they would work to become financially independent of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the shock announcement that they are to "step back" as senior members of Britain's royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they said in a statement.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen," the statement continued. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

The decision may have been fueled by the deteriorating relationship between the royals and the British media, with the two the source of relentless speculation and scrutiny in the tabloid press.

Last year, Markle announced that she was suing the Mail on Sunday over an allegation that it unlawfully published a private letter she sent to her estranged father, while at the same time Harry accused British tabloids of a launching a “ruthless” campaign against his wife.

Given Markle’s acting background and Prince Harry’s upcoming Apple TV+ series on mental health in partnership with Oprah Winfrey, the power couple could take a page out of another power couple’s playbook — the Obamas — and establish a production company to develop content in line with their interests.

"We have an office waiting for them in the animation studios building should they be looking to produce television," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in response to the news while at the network's TCA press tour on Wednesday.

Meghan and Harry's announcement comes months after the prince addressed a rumored rift with brother Prince William in an ITV documentary — Harry & Meghan: An African Journey — that aired in October, admitting that he and his older sibling were on "different paths."

"Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment," he said. at the time "I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly."

Of the media attention that his relationship with William receives, Harry added in the doc, "The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days."

Rather than spend the holidays with William and the rest of the royals in the U.K., though, Harry and Meghan recently spent nearly two months in Canada with their eight-month-old son, Archie, where they enjoyed Thanksgiving and Christmas on Vancouver Island. There, the pair visited close friends and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at their remote vacation home.

Meghan and Harry began dating in 2016 when the former actress was still living in Toronto, where she filmed her USA Network series Suits. The pair made their first public appearance together in support of Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017, and later tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding ceremony in the U.K. in May 2018. They welcomed Archie one year later.