Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Instagram Account Hits 3M Followers in One Day

With just two posts, the royal couple's page has already broken a Guinness World Record.

After deleting all of her social media pages in January 2018 and shuttering her personal platform The Tig, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has taken a small, yet monumental, digital leap to rebuild her personal presence online, just weeks before the birth of the royal baby-to-be.

She and Prince Harry announced their new Instagram account, Sussexroyal, on Tuesday, which garnered one million followers in only five hours and 45 minutes and broke the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Time to Gain One Million Followers on Instagram. Now standing at 3 million followers after just two posts, the page would be the perfect place for Prince Harry and the expecting mother to announce the birth of their first child due this month.

For their first post, the royal couple shared a handful of images from their travels around the world saying, “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal. - Harry & Meghan"

The feeling was mutual, as the Royals were welcomed by many in return. Among them was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's @KensingtonRoyal account that shared the news on its own page, as did the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's account @Clarencehouse. Princess Eugenie (an exception to British royal norms with a personal account, due to her status as a non-working royal) posted a photo of Harry and Meghan on her page, saying, “Welcome cousins.” Meghan’s royal wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin also gave his followers a nudge, writing, “follow my peeps cuz #sharingiscaring,” while bridal stylist and Markle friend Jessica Mulroney left heart emojis under the royal couple’s first post.

Notoriously formal when it comes to social etiquette, the British royal family even recently extended its protocol to the public. Earlier this month, in response to a flurry of negative commentary on social media that pitted Markle and Middleton against each other, the British royal family issued social media guidelines for how users should interact with its official accounts in order to help "create a safe environment."