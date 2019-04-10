Prince Harry to Partner With Oprah on Apple TV+ Mental Health Series

The British royal has been outspoken about mental health issues.

Oprah is enlisting British royalty to produce her upcoming mental-health series for Apple TV.

The series was first announced at Apple's star-studded presentation of their upcoming TV+ service, featuring cameos by Winfrey as well as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and J.J. Abrams, to Hollywood talent agents and Apple stars and showrunners. In addition to the mental-health series, whose details are being kept under wraps, Oprah will partner with TV+ on the docuseries Toxic Labor, about toxic work environments, and will bring Winfrey's Book Club to Apple. Winfrey has inked a multiyear deal with the tech giant for scripted and unscripted originals, podcasts, books, apps and potentially more.

The partnership was announced via Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official Instagram account on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex has been outspoken about mental health issues in recent years, famously disclosing in a 2017 podcast interview that he sought counseling in his late 20s after suppressing his emotions surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana. In 2016 he co-founded the Heads Together initiative, which seeks to combat mental-health stigma and fund mental-health services.

Winfrey's interest in mental health is also personal: In a February 2016 issue of her O magazine, she admitted to having experienced anxiety and depression, and wrote that “in recent years I’ve come face-to-face with mental illness, as several people close to me were hospitalized with severe suicidal depression and manic and schizophrenic thoughts.” She's spoke about her own depression to Vogue in 2017, recalling a bout after a box-office disappointment for her film Beloved in 1998.