Prince Harry Says 'Fortnite' Gaming "Shouldn't be Allowed" In U.K.

The game is one of the most popular titles in the world, earning over $4.3 billion last year alone.

Prince Harry has set his sights on Fortnite.

The member of the British Royal Family criticized the popular free-to-play video game during a recent visit to the YMCA in West London, as quoted by the BBC. Prince Harry deemed the game "more addictive than drugs and alcohol" and warned parents that it is "irresponsible" to let their children play it. He went on to say the game "shouldn't be allowed" in the U.K.

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world currently. Last year alone the game generated $2.4 billion in revenue. The game also boasts nearly 250 million players. Its profits are driven by a free-to-play business model which allows anyone to download the game for free while optional in-game purchases, called microtransactions, are available, often at very small sums.

Prince Harry is hardly the first to voice concerns over the game. Last year, a Change.org petition started in jest by two teenaged girls to "Get Rid of Fortnite" quickly sparked a real conversation over video game usage. The petition, no longer active, garnered over 2,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, violent video games have been in the news of late, pointed to by some as an influence for real-world violence. Last year, the Trump administration addressed the issue of violent video games and released a video condemning them.

Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, declined to comment when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.