Prince William to Be Prince Harry's Best Man

He will return the favor after his younger brother had the same role at his own wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

The upcoming British royal wedding is keeping it in the family.

Prince Harry has asked his older brother, Prince William, to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle next month. The news was reported Thursday by Kensington Palace via Twitter.

Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/7TvZ2VlEk2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, they confirm Prince William had accepted the honor.

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

Royal experts will note that Prince Harry was best man to his brother when he married Kate Middleton in 2011.

The upcoming ceremony, which will see American actress Markle marry the fifth in line to the British throne, takes place on Saturday, May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England. The chapel, the location of Harry's christening, will seat around 800 guests.

A further 200 have been invited to the evening reception at St. George's Hall on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The guest list has not been divulged, as of yet, but there won't be any politicians in attendance, meaning no invites for President Trump, British prime minister Theresa May or Barack and Michelle Obama.