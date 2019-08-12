Princess Diana Musical to Make Broadway Debut in Spring 2020

The production, titled 'Diana,' wrapped an extended world premiere run at California's La Jolla Playhouse in April.

The musical Diana — based on the life of the late Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris — will make its Broadway debut this spring. The Joe DiPietro-David Bryan production will begin performances at New York's Longacre Theatre on March 2, 2020, with an official opening set for March 31.

Diana — which explores the beloved royal's marriage to Prince Charles and the pair's eventual separation — wrapped an extended world premiere run at California's La Jolla Playhouse in April.

At La Jolla, Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots) starred in the titular role and Roe Hartrampf played Charles. Erin Davie (Broadway’s Side Show) portrayed Camilla Parker Bowles, and Tony winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera) was Queen Elizabeth. All four will reprise their performances for Diana's Broadway run.

Christopher Ashley directs and Kelly Devine choreographs, while Ian Eisendrath serves as music supervisor.

Before welcoming Diana to the Big Apple, the Longacre Theatre will host Broadway's limited holiday engagement of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.