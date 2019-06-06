Princess Grace Foundation, Monte Carlo TV Festival Launch Partnership

The two organizations will join forces for the first time to honor 'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg on June 16.

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA and the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will join forces for the first time, with the two organizations working together on a new event set for June 16.

They'll be celebrating the first Family Day during the festival in Monaco to fete the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants and its creator Stephen Hillenburg. The Foundation launched an animation scholarship in his name earlier this year.

“I welcome this partnership between two prestigious organizations that are not only close to my heart but are also important representations of the Principality to the rest of the world,” said Prince Albert II of Monaco. "The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is a valuable international launching pad for new and exciting television projects and the artists who create them and the Princess Grace Foundation-USA supports emerging artists in my mother’s memory so there is a natural connection and the opportunity for significant synergy between them."

The event will honor Hillenburg for creating one of the most iconic animated shows of all time, as well as focuses on the message the character has taught children about the importance of protecting oceans and marine life. Prince Albert II's own foundation is dedicated to environmental protection, sustainable development and combating climate change.

Lead voice actors Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke will be on hand for the event, with the support of Viacom-owned network Nickelodeon.

“The Monte-Carlo Television Festival and the Princess Grace Foundation were both created by Prince Rainier III. So, naturally, both organizations have many synergies and a common mission," said festival head Laurent Puons. "The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is a strong advocate and supporter of the international TV business, providing a glittering launch pad for emerging talent, new content and high-end global TV series.”

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA was created in 1982 to promote emerging talent in theater, dance and film and boasts Jon M. Chu, Cary Fukunaga, Oscar Isaac and Tony Kushner amongst its alumni, while Monaco established the first television festival in the world in 1961 when it was then a fledgling artform.

This year Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, Patricia Arquette and Paul Giamatti are among the festival's guests while Michael Douglas will receive the Golden Nymph career honor.