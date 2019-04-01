'Princess of the Row' Wins Audience Award at Method Fest

Aaron Schimberg's 'Chained for Life' was named best film.

Max Carlson’s Princess of the Row claimed the Audience Award at the just-concluded Method Fest Independent Film Festival. The film, about a runaway foster child and her homeless, mentally-ill father, also earned Taylor Buck the festival’s Geraldine Page Award for Best Actress for playing the title role, and Edi Gathegi the Break Out Acting Award for playing the homeless father.

Aaron Schimberg’s Chained for Life, starring Jess Weixler and Adam Pearson, was named best feature, while two performers shared the best actor prize — Ethan Hawke for Stockholm and John Rezaj for Albanian Gangster.

Windows on the World was awarded four prizes: best director, Michael D. Olmos; best supporting actor, Edward James Olmos; best screenplay, Robert Mailer Anderson and Zack Anderson; and a Generations of Cinematic Excellence Award. Best supporting actress went to Allison Tolman for Speed of Light. Confessional was honored for best ensemble cast. Sofia was cited as best foreign film. And the Festival Director Award for an Outstanding Performance was presented to John Jacobs, who stars in Lost Angelas.

Carlen May-Man’s The Rat scored the Audience Award for short film. Stella Velon’s The Critic was named best short. Best director went to Tracie Laymon for Mixed Signals. And acting prizes were awarded to Kristin Anderson for S_15 and Stephan Monpetit for Without Saying Goodbye.

The Method Fest Independent Film Festival, headed by executive director Dan Franken, ran from March 22-28 at the Laemmle’s Ahrya Fine Arts in Beverly Hills.