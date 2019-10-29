'Princess Switch' Sequel Set at Netflix (Exclusive)

'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' will begin production next month in the U.K., with a planned 2020 release.

Netflix is getting into the holiday spirit, greenlighting a sequel to the Vanessa Hudgens-starrer The Princess Switch.

The follow-up, titled The Princess Switch: Switched Again, will take place as Duchess Margaret (Hudgens) unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin. It’s up to her double, Stacy (also Hudgens), to save the day before a new look-alike, party girl Fiona (Hudgens again), foils their plans.

Mike Rohl will return to direct, with screenwriters Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger also returning.

Along with starring, Hudgens will also executive produce the feature, which comes from Motion Picture Corporation of America and Brad Krevoy Productions. Brad Krevoy, Steven McGlothen and AJ Riach will produce, with Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe and Bernheim executive producing.

Principal photography on The Princess Switch: Switched Again is set to begin production next month in the U.K., with a planned 2020 release.

Hudgens, repped by CAA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham, will next be seen in another anticipated Netflix holiday romance, The Knight Before Christmas. She also will be in theaters with Sony's Bad Boys 3, which is due out Jan. 17.