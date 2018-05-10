Principato Young Entertainment Rebrands as Artists First

The company is a force in the comedy sphere with clients such as Jordan Peele, Kenya Barris and Ed Helms.

Principato Young Entertainment, the longtime management and production company with clients such as Oscar-winner Jordan Peele and Will Arnett, has changed its name to Artists First.

Producer-manager Peter Principato remains the CEO and president of the company with Electus a majority stake owner.

The name change reflects the growth of the nearly 20-year-old company and its intent to keep forging its own path after partner Paul Young exited in August 2017 after a 17-year run to start his own venture.

"On behalf of my partners at Artists First, I am excited to announce this name change, which is reflective of the evolution of our organization," said Principato in a statement. "We are strongly dedicated to building our clients' careers, focusing on their creative endeavors, businesses and production entities in order for them to achieve their highest artistic goals. Additionally, we will continue to strive to identify, develop and produce high-quality productions that we believe in."

The company is a force in the comedy space and counts among its clients Black-ish creator Kenya Barris; directors F. Gary Gray, Michael Showalter and Jon M. Chu; and comedians Ed Helms, Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz. It also reps production banners Abominable Pictures and Kids at Play. The company's name change signifies a desire to grow beyond its comedy roots.

Under its former name, Artists First has produced movies such as Central Intelligence and A Futile and Stupid Gesture. It currently has Black-ish, The Last O.G., Grown-ish, The Gong Show and Hot Date on the air.

The company has 21 managers and offices in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.