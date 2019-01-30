Priyanka Chopra Developing Film Based on Netflix's 'Wild, Wild Country' Doc Series

The actress is working with Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson on the project.

Priyanka Chopra revealed Wednesday that she is developing a feature film based on the Netflix documentary Wild, Wild Country.

The actress shared the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that she is partnering with Barry Levinson on the project, calling him an "iconic American director." The original Netflix series revealed details about the lives of controversial Indian spiritual guru Bhagwan Rajneesh, aka Osho, his assistant Ma Anand Sheela and the followers they amassed in the Rajneeshpuram community in 1980s Oregon.

"We're developing it as the character of Sheela, who was this guru who originated from India, his right-hand woman. And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here," Chopra told DeGeneres.

Chopra said that she is not only producing the film, but also starring in it. Although, she did not reveal which character she will play. She told DeGeneres that she believes juggling acting and producing responsibilities "would be really cool."

Wild, Wild Country — directed by brother filmmaking duo Maclain and Chapman Way and executive produced by Mark and Jay Duplass among others — premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival before making its way to Netflix in March 2018. The six-part series garnered major buzz on social media and received critical acclaim, winning a Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series.

During her interview with DeGeneres, Chopra also discussed married life with husband Nick Jonas — whom she wed in a lavish Indian affair in December — as well as her upcoming comedy, Isn't It Romantic, which hits theaters Feb. 13. Watch part of her interview below.