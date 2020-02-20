Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Play Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon Movie 'Sheela'

Barry Levinson will direct and produce along with Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra is set to star in Amazon Studios drama Sheela, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

She will be playing Ma Anand Sheela, a spiritual adviser and the primary perpetrator of the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack in Oregon.

Made famous by Netflix docuseries Wild, Wild Country, Sheela was the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981 through 1985, and she managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon. It was in Oregon that she led the infecting of salad bars at ten local restaurants with salmonella, which led to the food poisoning of 751 individuals. The incident was the largest bioterrorist attack in United States history.

Rain Man director Barry Levinson will helm Sheela, which was written by Nick Yarborough.

Levinson will also produce via his Baltimore Pictures, along Permut Presentations’ David Permut, Jason Sosnoff, and Chopra via her Purple Pebble banner.

Chopra, repped by UTA, is set for the new Matrix movie at Warner Bros. and Robert Rodriguez' Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes.