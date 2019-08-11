Priyanka Chopra Responds to "Hypocrite" Accusation Over India Pakistan Views

The actress addressed an audience question at Beautycon by saying, "Don't yell. Don't embarrass yourself."

Priyanka Chopra responded to an audience member on Saturday who called her a "hypocrite" during the actress' fireside chat at Beautycon 2019 in Los Angeles.

Ayesha Malik was handed the microphone during the Q&A portion, saying, "It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite." She pointed to a Feb. 26 tweet in which Chopra wrote, "Jai Hind" meaning "Victory to India" along with #IndianArmedForces.

The audience member said, "You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you're encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There's no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood —" before staff grabbed the microphone away.

Chopra responded, saying, "I hear you. Whenever you're done venting. Got it? Done? Okay, cool."

She went on to say, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. And war is not something that I'm really fond of, but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well. The way you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell. Don't embarrass yourself."

She concluded with, "Thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice."

Malik tweeted on Sunday identifying herself as the audience member: "Hi, I’m the girl that 'yelled' at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, 'we should be neighbors and love each other' — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war."

Other Beautycon 2019 speakers included Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles.

