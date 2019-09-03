Priyanka Chopra-Jonas to Star in Adaptation of 'The White Tiger' for Netflix

'Fahrenheit 451' director Ramin Bahrani will helm the movie, which will also star Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas will lead an adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel The White Tiger, which is set up at Netflix.

Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon in HBO's Fahrenheit 451, will helm from a script he wrote.

Rajkummar Rao will star alongside Chopra and newcomer Adarsh Gourav in the feature, which will be shooting in India in October.

Written by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit are the ultimate price for ambition.

Mukul Deora will produce, while Chopra will executive produce.

Chopra, who is repped by UTA, managed by Anjula Acharia and Grubman Shire, will also be working with the streamer on the upcoming Robert Rodriguez feature We Can Be Heroes. She is also set to produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India that will co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal.