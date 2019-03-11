The Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Died From Hanging, U.K. Inquest Hears

The singer was found dead in his home on March 4.

Keith Flint, the frontman of The Prodigy who was found dead at the age of 49 at his home on March 4, died as a result of hanging, a U.K. inquest has been told.

"Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious," a coroner's officer representative told a two-minute hearing on Monday, according to the London Evening Standard. The rep added that the case remains under investigation while toxicology reports are compiled.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Thursday, with the provisional medical cause of death being recorded as hanging.

The death of Flint, an iconic figure in British music, was met with an outpouring of emotion from across the world, with many stories emerging that detailed the stark contrast between the singer's wild on-stage presence and his genial personality off-stage.