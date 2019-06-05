Prodigy PR Promotes Two to Partner

Rob Fleming and Jason Kasperski are also now executive vice presidents.

Entertainment-focused Prodigy Public Relations has named longtime employees Rob Fleming and Jason Kasperski to partner status. The pair also have been promoted from vice president to executive vice president in their respective departments.

Kasperski will continue to oversee corporate communications for its producer, director and entertainment company clients, such as XYZ Films, Pulse Films, Cleopatra Entertainment, Clear Horizon Entertainment, Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival, Rebel Road Entertainment, Cinelytic, Goodbye Kansas, Cohen Gardner, Das Films, Red Sea Media, BiFrost Pictures, Sobini Films, Hyde Park Entertainment, Enderby Entertainment, San Diego International Film Festival and One Two Twenty.

Fleming will continue to oversee film for Prodigy, which has recently executed film festival, theatrical and ancillary release campaigns for such movies as Samuel Goldwyn's All Creatures Here Below and A Boy. A Girl. A Dream, Freestyle Digital Media's Breaking & Exiting, Vertical Entertainment's Mean Dreams and Greenwich Entertainment's Screwball, and next will handle the releases of Breaking Glass Pictures' She's Just a Shadow and Cleopatra's Ladyworld and The Pretenders. Its recent festival release campaigns include Vivarium at Cannes, Come as You Are at SXSW, Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity From American Popular Culture at Slamdance, Cities of Last Things at Toronto and Mandy and Mope at Sundance.

"Jason and Rob have not only helped me grow Prodigy into a company that delivers extraordinary client service and media strategies but have contributed to making it a place where employees can come to work every day and experience a friendly and fun atmosphere," president and CEO Erik Bright, who founded the firm in 2010, said Wednesday in a statement. "As we approach our company's ten-year anniversary, we can still say we love what we do and are extremely grateful to be working with some of the brightest minds in the entertainment business. Rob and Jason have proven to be two of the best flacks in town, so I look forward to partnering with them on the next chapter of our business."