Produced By Conference: Marvel's Kevin Feige, Paramount's Jim Gianopulos Join Lineup
TV's Samantha Bee and producer Larry Gordon will also take part in conversations at the Producers Guild-sponsored event.
Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige, Paramount Pictures chairman/CEO Jim Gianopulos, producer Larry Gordon and talk show host Samantha Bee have been added to the lineup of speakers that will appear at the Producers Guild of America’s 10th annual Produced By Conference, to be held June 9 and 10 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
Bee, the host of TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, will take part in a conversation with fellow Full Frontal exec producer Jason Jones about that show as well as the scripted comedy series The Detour.
Feige has been tapped to discuss his work at Marvel, which includes such films as Black Panther. Gianopulos will take part in a conversation about his stints at both Fox and Paramount. And Gordon will discuss his career, which includes producing such films as Field of Dreams, Die Hard and Hellboy.
The program to date includes the following sessions:
360 PROFILE: THE HANDMAID’S TALE
THE ART AND CRAFT OF PITCHING
THE ART OF PRODUCING ANIMATION
BUILDING YOUR INDIE FEATURE TOOLKIT
CONVERSATION WITH: SAMANTHA BEE & JASON JONES
CONVERSATION WITH: KEVIN FEIGE
CONVERSATION WITH: JIM GIANOPULOS
FINANCING YOUR FILM: HOW TO FIND THE RIGHT PARTNERS
THE INNOVATION PANEL: PRODUCING ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
INSIDE THE ENTERTAINMENT CLOUD: TECHNOLOGY, EFFICIENCY AND BETTER MOVIES
LARRY GORDON: UNCENSORED
POWERFUL VOICES: TELLING STORIES THAT REWRITE THE RULES
PRODUCING AN INCLUSIVE INDUSTRY: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?
THE STREAMING REVOLUTION (Sponsored by ARRI and Technicolor)
WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT’S NOT COVERED? LESSONS LEARNED IN MANAGING RISKS AND COSTS IN YOUR PRODUCTION
WHAT MAKES A DOC A DOC? EXPANDING ART FORMS
Additional speakers, moderators, and mentors who have been added to the lineup include:
Nnamdi Asomugha, Principal/Producer, Iam21 Entertainment; “Crown Heights,” “Beasts of No Nation”
Fenton Bailey, Co-Founder, World of Wonder Productions; “RuPaul's Drag Race,” “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures"
Mark Ballin, Partner, Claim Specialists International
Randy Barbato, Co-Founder, World of Wonder Productions; “RuPaul's Drag Race,” “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures”
Amanda Barclay, Scripted Development Executive, YouTube Red
Samantha Bee; “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “The Detour”
John Berkley, President, Cast & Crew Entertainment Services
Dan Bucatinsky, Partner, Is Or Isn't Entertainment; “Who Do You Think You Are?,” “The Comeback”
Jack Davis, Co-Founder & CEO, Crypt TV; “The Birch,” “The Look-See”
Johnny Derango, Producer/Director of Photography; "Small Town Crime," "Everyone is Doing Great"
Kevin Feige, Producer, Marvel Studios; “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War
Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO, Paramount Pictures Corporation
Andrew Goldberg; "Big Mouth," "Family Guy"
Larry Gordon, Principal, Lawrence Gordon Productions; “Field of Dreams,” “Die Hard”
Mitch Gross, Cinema Product Manager, Panasonic USA
Jorge R. Gutiérrez; “The Book of Life,” “El Tigre, The Adventures of Manny Rivera”
Dan Harmon, Executive Producer/Writer/Partner, Starburns Industries; “Rick and Morty,” “Community”
Jordan Horowitz, Principal, Original Headquarters; “La La Land,” "Counterpart"
Lynette Howell Taylor, Founder/Producer, 51 Entertainment; "A Star is Born," Captain Fantastic"
Bob Jellen, Managing Director, HUB Entertainment Insurance
Jason Jones; “The Detour,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
Glenn Kennel, President and CEO, ARRI, Inc.
Rachel Klein, Producer/Director/CEO, Fire Starter Studios; "30 for 30 The Fab Five," “NEA: United States of Arts”
David Lancaster, CEO, Rumble Films; “Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler”
Peter Oillataguerre, President, Physical Production, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
Sherri Potter, President, Global Post-Production, Technicolor Production Services
Michael D. Ratner, President & CEO, OBB Pictures; “Cold as Balls,” “The 5th Quarter”
Rubin Simkhayev, VP, Underwriting Manager, Chubb Insurance
Beatrice Springborn, VP of Content Development, Hulu
Early-bird registration at a discounted rate is available now at ProducedByConference.com and ends April 15.