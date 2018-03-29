Produced By Conference: Marvel's Kevin Feige, Paramount's Jim Gianopulos Join Lineup

TV's Samantha Bee and producer Larry Gordon will also take part in conversations at the Producers Guild-sponsored event.

Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige, Paramount Pictures chairman/CEO Jim Gianopulos, producer Larry Gordon and talk show host Samantha Bee have been added to the lineup of speakers that will appear at the Producers Guild of America’s 10th annual Produced By Conference, to be held June 9 and 10 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Bee, the host of TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, will take part in a conversation with fellow Full Frontal exec producer Jason Jones about that show as well as the scripted comedy series The Detour.

Feige has been tapped to discuss his work at Marvel, which includes such films as Black Panther. Gianopulos will take part in a conversation about his stints at both Fox and Paramount. And Gordon will discuss his career, which includes producing such films as Field of Dreams, Die Hard and Hellboy.

The program to date includes the following sessions:

360 PROFILE: THE HANDMAID’S TALE

THE ART AND CRAFT OF PITCHING

THE ART OF PRODUCING ANIMATION

BUILDING YOUR INDIE FEATURE TOOLKIT

CONVERSATION WITH: SAMANTHA BEE & JASON JONES

CONVERSATION WITH: KEVIN FEIGE

CONVERSATION WITH: JIM GIANOPULOS

FINANCING YOUR FILM: HOW TO FIND THE RIGHT PARTNERS

THE INNOVATION PANEL: PRODUCING ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS

INSIDE THE ENTERTAINMENT CLOUD: TECHNOLOGY, EFFICIENCY AND BETTER MOVIES

LARRY GORDON: UNCENSORED

POWERFUL VOICES: TELLING STORIES THAT REWRITE THE RULES

PRODUCING AN INCLUSIVE INDUSTRY: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

THE STREAMING REVOLUTION (Sponsored by ARRI and Technicolor)

WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT’S NOT COVERED? LESSONS LEARNED IN MANAGING RISKS AND COSTS IN YOUR PRODUCTION

WHAT MAKES A DOC A DOC? EXPANDING ART FORMS

Additional speakers, moderators, and mentors who have been added to the lineup include:

Nnamdi Asomugha, Principal/Producer, Iam21 Entertainment; “Crown Heights,” “Beasts of No Nation”

Fenton Bailey, Co-Founder, World of Wonder Productions; “RuPaul's Drag Race,” “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures"

Mark Ballin, Partner, Claim Specialists International

Randy Barbato, Co-Founder, World of Wonder Productions; “RuPaul's Drag Race,” “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures”

Amanda Barclay, Scripted Development Executive, YouTube Red

Samantha Bee; “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “The Detour”

John Berkley, President, Cast & Crew Entertainment Services

Dan Bucatinsky, Partner, Is Or Isn't Entertainment; “Who Do You Think You Are?,” “The Comeback”

Jack Davis, Co-Founder & CEO, Crypt TV; “The Birch,” “The Look-See”

Johnny Derango, Producer/Director of Photography; "Small Town Crime," "Everyone is Doing Great"

Kevin Feige, Producer, Marvel Studios; “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War

Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO, Paramount Pictures Corporation

Andrew Goldberg; "Big Mouth," "Family Guy"

Larry Gordon, Principal, Lawrence Gordon Productions; “Field of Dreams,” “Die Hard”

Mitch Gross, Cinema Product Manager, Panasonic USA

Jorge R. Gutiérrez; “The Book of Life,” “El Tigre, The Adventures of Manny Rivera”

Dan Harmon, Executive Producer/Writer/Partner, Starburns Industries; “Rick and Morty,” “Community”

Jordan Horowitz, Principal, Original Headquarters; “La La Land,” "Counterpart"

Lynette Howell Taylor, Founder/Producer, 51 Entertainment; "A Star is Born," Captain Fantastic"

Bob Jellen, Managing Director, ‎HUB Entertainment Insurance

Jason Jones; “The Detour,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Glenn Kennel, President and CEO, ARRI, Inc.

Rachel Klein, Producer/Director/CEO, Fire Starter Studios; "30 for 30 The Fab Five," “NEA: United States of Arts”

David Lancaster, CEO, Rumble Films; “Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler”

Peter Oillataguerre, President, Physical Production, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Sherri Potter, President, Global Post-Production, Technicolor Production Services

Michael D. Ratner, President & CEO, OBB Pictures; “Cold as Balls,” “The 5th Quarter”

Rubin Simkhayev, VP, Underwriting Manager, Chubb Insurance

Beatrice Springborn, VP of Content Development, Hulu

Early-bird registration at a discounted rate is available now at ProducedByConference.com and ends April 15.