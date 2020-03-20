Produced By Conference Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

"The health and well-being of our members and event participants is our paramount ​concern," the Producers Guild of America shared in a statement.

The Producers Guild of America has postponed its annual Produced By Conference, originally scheduled for June 6 and 7 in Los Angeles, becoming the latest event to do so amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the PGA said it is "built on the notion of bringing people together through film, television and new media. It also serves to protect the interests of all members of the producing team."

"In an effort to follow the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), ​the ​PGA is taking ​all necessary precautions and will postpone the 12th annual Produced By Conference scheduled for June 6 and 7 in Los Angeles to a later date," the statement added.

"The health and well-being of our members and event participants is our paramount ​concern. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Fox Studios, speakers, conference chairs, sponsors, organizers and volunteers who make ​this annual event ​possible, and we look forward to ​working together in the coming months. The Guild remains committed to continuing the conversation on topics most important to producers and will have an update to share soon on new ways we ​can further these connections ​during this difficult time."

The news follows the cancellation or postponement of major events including the Daytime Emmys, E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV, CinemaCon and more, as many companies allow their staffers to work from home or limit face-to-face business meetings and unnecessary travel.