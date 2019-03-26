Produced By: Toby Emmerich, Peter Roth, Ava DuVernay, Michael Douglas Set To Speak
The Producers Guild of America's annual conference will be held June 8-9 at Warner Bros.
Toby Emmerich and Peter Roth, two thirds of the new triumvirate now steering Warner Bros., director and producer Ava DuVernay and Golden Globe-winning star of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method Michael Douglas are among the first round of speakers set for the Producers Guild of America’s 11th annual Produced By Conference, which will be held June 8-9 at Warner Bros. Studios.
Other confirmed speakers include Cindy Holland, Netflix vp of original content; Legendary Television Studios president Nick Pepper; Blumhouse co-president of television Marci Wiseman; The Haunting of Hill House producer Trevor Macy; Homecoming podcast creators Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz; and Peter Micelli, chief strategy officer, film and television, eOne.
This year’s programming will include opportunities in emerging media areas, streaming television; the growth of modern horror in both film and TV; and narrative-driven podcasts.
The complete list of panelists confirmed to date in alphabetical order follows:
Aaron L. Gilbert, Chairman & CEO, BRON; The Mule, Tully
Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President, Content, Disney+
Alexandra Cunningham; Dirty John, Chance
Amy Entelis, Executive VP for Talent and Content Development, CNN Worldwide; RBG, Apollo 11
Ava DuVernay, President/Founder, Forward Movement; When They See Us, Queen Sugar
Bonnie Abaunza, Founder/Impact Producer, Abaunza Group
Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content, Netflix
Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President of Content, Hulu
Dustin Thomason; Castle Rock, Manhattan
Eli Horowitz; Homecoming
Gary Lucchesi, President, Lakeshore Entertainment; The Lincoln Lawyer, Million Dollar Baby
Jane Rosenthal, Founder/CEO, Tribeca Enterprises; When They See Us, The Irishman
Jenny Groom, EVP, Alternative Programming & Development, NBC Entertainment
John FK Parenteau; Hollywood Corporate Communications, Blackmagic Design
Jonathan King, President, Narrative Film & TV, Participant Media, When They See Us, Roma
Kate Krantz, Chief Content Officer, Crypt TV; The Birch, Sunny Family Cult
Lillian Diaz-Przybyl; Orbital Redux, Crowe’s Nest Live Sitcom
Lori H. Schwartz; Principal, StoryTech
Marci Wiseman, Co-President of Television, Blumhouse; Sharp Objects, The Loudest Voice
Mark Gill, President & CEO, Solstice Studios
Micah Bloomberg; Homecoming
Michael Douglas; The Kominsky Method
Michael Wright, President, EPIX
Mike Farah, Chief Executive Officer, Funny or Die
Nick Pepper, President, Legendary Television Studios
Peter Micelli, Chief Strategy Officer, Film and Television, eOne
Peter Roth, President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Television Group
Poppy Hanks, Senior Vice President, Development & Production, MACRO; Mudbound, Sorry to
Bother You
Sam Shaw; Castle Rock, Manhattan
Scott Z. Burns; The Report, An Inconvenient Truth
Shivani Rawat, CEO, ShivHans Pictures; Brian Banks, Captain Fantastic
Steven Calcote; Orbital Redux, Crowe’s Nest Live Sitcom
Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group
Trevor Macy, Intrepid Pictures; The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep
Yeardley Smith, Principal, Paperclip Ltd.; Small Town Dicks, Voice Talent The Simpsons