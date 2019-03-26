Produced By: Toby Emmerich, Peter Roth, Ava DuVernay, Michael Douglas Set To Speak

MOVIES

The Producers Guild of America's annual conference will be held June 8-9 at Warner Bros.

Toby Emmerich and Peter Roth, two thirds of the new triumvirate now steering Warner Bros., director and producer Ava DuVernay and Golden Globe-winning star of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method Michael Douglas are among the first round of speakers set for the Producers Guild of America’s 11th annual Produced By Conference, which will be held June 8-9 at Warner Bros. Studios.

Other confirmed speakers include Cindy Holland, Netflix vp of original content; Legendary Television Studios president Nick Pepper; Blumhouse co-president of television Marci Wiseman; The Haunting of Hill House producer Trevor Macy; Homecoming podcast creators Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz; and Peter Micelli, chief strategy officer, film and television, eOne. 

This year’s programming will include opportunities in emerging media areas, streaming television; the growth of modern horror in both film and TV; and narrative-driven podcasts.

The complete list of panelists confirmed to date in alphabetical order follows: 

Aaron L. Gilbert, Chairman & CEO, BRON; The MuleTully

Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President, Content, Disney+

Alexandra Cunningham; Dirty JohnChance

Amy Entelis, Executive VP for Talent and Content Development, CNN Worldwide; RBGApollo 11

Ava DuVernay, President/Founder, Forward Movement; When They See UsQueen Sugar

Bonnie Abaunza, Founder/Impact Producer, Abaunza Group

Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content, Netflix

Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President of Content, Hulu

Dustin Thomason; Castle RockManhattan

Eli Horowitz; Homecoming

Gary Lucchesi, President, Lakeshore Entertainment; The Lincoln LawyerMillion Dollar Baby

Jane Rosenthal, Founder/CEO, Tribeca Enterprises; When They See UsThe Irishman

Jenny Groom, EVP, Alternative Programming & Development, NBC Entertainment

John FK Parenteau; Hollywood Corporate Communications, Blackmagic Design

Jonathan King, President, Narrative Film & TV, Participant Media, When They See UsRoma

Kate Krantz, Chief Content Officer, Crypt TV; The BirchSunny Family Cult

Lillian Diaz-Przybyl; Orbital ReduxCrowe’s Nest Live Sitcom

Lori H. Schwartz; Principal, StoryTech

Marci Wiseman, Co-President of Television, Blumhouse; Sharp ObjectsThe Loudest Voice

Mark Gill, President & CEO, Solstice Studios

Micah Bloomberg; Homecoming

Michael Douglas; The Kominsky Method

Michael Wright, President, EPIX

Mike Farah, Chief Executive Officer, Funny or Die

Nick Pepper, President, Legendary Television Studios

Peter Micelli, Chief Strategy Officer, Film and Television, eOne

Peter Roth, President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Television Group

Poppy Hanks, Senior Vice President, Development & Production, MACRO; MudboundSorry to

Bother You

Sam Shaw; Castle RockManhattan

Scott Z. Burns; The ReportAn Inconvenient Truth

Shivani Rawat, CEO, ShivHans Pictures; Brian BanksCaptain Fantastic

Steven Calcote; Orbital ReduxCrowe’s Nest Live Sitcom

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Trevor Macy, Intrepid Pictures; The Haunting of Hill HouseDoctor Sleep

Yeardley Smith, Principal, Paperclip Ltd.; Small Town Dicks, Voice Talent The Simpsons