Produced By: Toby Emmerich, Peter Roth, Ava DuVernay, Michael Douglas Set To Speak

The Producers Guild of America's annual conference will be held June 8-9 at Warner Bros.

Toby Emmerich and Peter Roth, two thirds of the new triumvirate now steering Warner Bros., director and producer Ava DuVernay and Golden Globe-winning star of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method Michael Douglas are among the first round of speakers set for the Producers Guild of America’s 11th annual Produced By Conference, which will be held June 8-9 at Warner Bros. Studios.

Other confirmed speakers include Cindy Holland, Netflix vp of original content; Legendary Television Studios president Nick Pepper; Blumhouse co-president of television Marci Wiseman; The Haunting of Hill House producer Trevor Macy; Homecoming podcast creators Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz; and Peter Micelli, chief strategy officer, film and television, eOne.

This year’s programming will include opportunities in emerging media areas, streaming television; the growth of modern horror in both film and TV; and narrative-driven podcasts.

The complete list of panelists confirmed to date in alphabetical order follows:

Aaron L. Gilbert, Chairman & CEO, BRON; The Mule, Tully

Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President, Content, Disney+

Alexandra Cunningham; Dirty John, Chance

Amy Entelis, Executive VP for Talent and Content Development, CNN Worldwide; RBG, Apollo 11

Ava DuVernay, President/Founder, Forward Movement; When They See Us, Queen Sugar

Bonnie Abaunza, Founder/Impact Producer, Abaunza Group

Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content, Netflix

Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President of Content, Hulu

Dustin Thomason; Castle Rock, Manhattan

Eli Horowitz; Homecoming

Gary Lucchesi, President, Lakeshore Entertainment; The Lincoln Lawyer, Million Dollar Baby

Jane Rosenthal, Founder/CEO, Tribeca Enterprises; When They See Us, The Irishman

Jenny Groom, EVP, Alternative Programming & Development, NBC Entertainment

John FK Parenteau; Hollywood Corporate Communications, Blackmagic Design

Jonathan King, President, Narrative Film & TV, Participant Media, When They See Us, Roma

Kate Krantz, Chief Content Officer, Crypt TV; The Birch, Sunny Family Cult

Lillian Diaz-Przybyl; Orbital Redux, Crowe’s Nest Live Sitcom

Lori H. Schwartz; Principal, StoryTech

Marci Wiseman, Co-President of Television, Blumhouse; Sharp Objects, The Loudest Voice

Mark Gill, President & CEO, Solstice Studios

Micah Bloomberg; Homecoming

Michael Douglas; The Kominsky Method

Michael Wright, President, EPIX

Mike Farah, Chief Executive Officer, Funny or Die

Nick Pepper, President, Legendary Television Studios

Peter Micelli, Chief Strategy Officer, Film and Television, eOne

Peter Roth, President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Television Group

Poppy Hanks, Senior Vice President, Development & Production, MACRO; Mudbound, Sorry to

Bother You

Sam Shaw; Castle Rock, Manhattan

Scott Z. Burns; The Report, An Inconvenient Truth

Shivani Rawat, CEO, ShivHans Pictures; Brian Banks, Captain Fantastic

Steven Calcote; Orbital Redux, Crowe’s Nest Live Sitcom

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Trevor Macy, Intrepid Pictures; The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep

Yeardley Smith, Principal, Paperclip Ltd.; Small Town Dicks, Voice Talent The Simpsons