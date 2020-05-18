Producer Adam Donaghey Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault on a Minor

The 39-year-old was released on a $25,000 bond.

Adam Donaghey was arrested in late April on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor, authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The female victim was 16 years old at the time, said Tamika A. Dameron, spokeswoman for the Dallas Police Department. No other information about the case was available.

Donaghey, 39, was arrested April 27 and released the next day after posting $25,000 bond, court records show.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the victim said in a (now deleted) Facebook post that Donaghey assaulted her during the production of A Ghost Story. Donaghey was a producer on the 2017 film that starred Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. The film was directed by David Lowery.

Neither Donaghey nor his attorney could be reached for comment.

Additional reporting by Katie Kilkenny.