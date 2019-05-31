Producer Miranda Bailey Pulls Out of Georgia Film Over Abortion Law

Bailey's Cold Iron Pictures was attached to oversee production on the sci-fi romance that was to shoot in the state next month.

Swiss Army Man producer Miranda Bailey has pulled out of the sci-fi romance film Time Capsule, which is set to shoot in Georgia next month, over the state's recently signed abortion law.

A representative for Bailey said "she decided to step away from the project because it would shoot in Georgia and she stands by women’s right to choose.”

The film, co-written by Erwann Marshall and Chad Fifer, has Bailey's production shingle, Cold Iron Pictures, attached to oversee production. With Deadpool star Brianna Hildebrand and Todd Grinnell set to star, Time Capsule follows a jaded politician and his controlling wife on a holiday disrupted by the appearance of his first romance just returned from a 20-year space voyage and still young in appearance.

It is understood the film's investors remain committed to the project and it is likely they will try to find a replacement for Bailey. It is unclear if the lead actors will stay on the project or follow Bailey’s lead.

A number of bigger Hollywood studios, including Viacom, Walt Disney, CBS, Sony, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia have signaled they may withdraw production from Georgia after that state's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the "fetal-heartbeat bill," which bans abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The legislation, as well as similar moves in Alabama and other states to ban abortion, has caused a backlash and led to calls to boycott those states.