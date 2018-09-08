Toronto According to Producer Sylvain Corbeil

The Quebec producer known for frequently collaborating with such French-language directors as Xavier Dolan, Anne Emond and Denis Cote gives his take on the fest.

What’s your favorite Toronto memory?

Definitely winning the best Canadian film award for Felix & Meira in 2014. I have to say it was unexpected since that year we had also produced [Dolan’s] Mommy and were expecting that would win the prize.

Advice for a Toronto first-timer?

Plan your meetings well, but be prepared to change them as film professionals’ schedules sometimes shift. And try to have fun!

The one place you have to visit while in Toronto?

A small bar outside downtown called Communist’s Daughter (1149 Dundas St. West). You have to like vintage, kind of dive bars, though. Koreatown is also a fun neighborhood to go to for restaurants and karaoke.

The best thing about Toronto?

I like that it’s a very cosmopolitan and diverse city. While you move from one neighborhood to another, you can see the face of the city changing. Many neighborhoods have a very distinct personality.

Worst Toronto “nightmare” story?

It’s an “almost nightmare” story: As I was leaving for TIFF from Montreal, I realized at the airport, a little more than a hour before leaving, that I had forgotten my laptop! Fortunately, my assistant rushed into a taxi and brought it to me just before my flight departed.

