Producers Guild of America Sets 2019 Awards Season Timeline
The 30th annual PGA Awards will take place on Jan. 19.
The Producers Guild of America will hold its 30th annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the PGA announced today as it set out its timeline for its 2019 awards.
Producers Donald De Line and Amy Pascal will return as awards chairs of the event for the third consecutive year.
The Guild also will host its third annual PGA East Coast Celebration of 2019 Producers Guild Awards Nominees week of January 13. Details for the New York pre-event will be announced at a later date.
The PGA 2019 awards timeline follows:
Eligibility Period for 2019 Producers Guild Awards
Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Long and Short Form Television, Sports Programs and Children’s Programs: Jan. 1, 2018 – Dec. 31, 2018
Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline
Documentary Motion Pictures: Sept. 6, 2018
Television Programs: Sept. 27, 2018
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Oct. 11, 2018
Screener Submission Deadline
Documentary Motion Pictures only: Sept. 6, 2018
Nomination Polls Open
Television Programs: Dec. 6, 2018
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Dec. 13, 2018
Nomination Polls Close
Television Programs: Jan. 3, 2019 (2:00 p.m. PST)
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Jan. 3, 2019 (2:00 p.m. PST)
PGA Awards Nominees Announced
Documentary Motion Pictures: Nov. 20, 2018
Television Programs: Jan. 4, 2019
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Jan. 4, 2019
Final Polls Open
Jan. 4, 2019
PGA East Coast Celebration of 2019 Producers Guild Awards Nominees
Nominees party will take place the week of Jan. 13, 2019 in New York. Details TBA.
Final Polls Close
Jan. 18, 2019 (12:00 p.m. PST)
Awards Show
Jan. 19, 2019
The Producers Guild Awards submission website is now active and accepting submissions for Producers Guild Awards eligibility in all categories. Copyright owners wishing to submit their productions should do so at producersguildawards.com.