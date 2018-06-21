Producers Guild of America Sets 2019 Awards Season Timeline

'The Shape of Water' took the top prize at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards

The 30th annual PGA Awards will take place on Jan. 19.

The Producers Guild of America will hold its 30th annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the PGA announced today as it set out its timeline for its 2019 awards.

Producers Donald De Line and Amy Pascal will return as awards chairs of the event for the third consecutive year.

The Guild also will host its third annual PGA East Coast Celebration of 2019 Producers Guild Awards Nominees week of January 13. Details for the New York pre-event will be announced at a later date.

The PGA 2019 awards timeline follows:

Eligibility Period for 2019 Producers Guild Awards

Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Long and Short Form Television, Sports Programs and Children’s Programs: Jan. 1, 2018 – Dec. 31, 2018

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Sept. 6, 2018

Television Programs: Sept. 27, 2018

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Oct. 11, 2018

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures only: Sept. 6, 2018

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs: Dec. 6, 2018

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Dec. 13, 2018

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs: Jan. 3, 2019 (2:00 p.m. PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Jan. 3, 2019 (2:00 p.m. PST)

PGA Awards Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Nov. 20, 2018

Television Programs: Jan. 4, 2019

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Jan. 4, 2019

Final Polls Open

Jan. 4, 2019

PGA East Coast Celebration of 2019 Producers Guild Awards Nominees

Nominees party will take place the week of Jan. 13, 2019 in New York. Details TBA.

Final Polls Close

Jan. 18, 2019 (12:00 p.m. PST)

Awards Show

Jan. 19, 2019

The Producers Guild Awards submission website is now active and accepting submissions for Producers Guild Awards eligibility in all categories. Copyright owners wishing to submit their productions should do so at producersguildawards.com.