Producers Guild of America Re-Elects Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher as Presidents

Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher have been re-elected the presidents of the Producers Guild of America, the organization announced Thursday.

First elected in 2018, the producers are the first two women to serve as presidents of the nonprofit trade organization, which advocates for producers in film, TV and new media. The presidents ran unopposed in 2020, as they did in 2018.

Also elected in the PGA's most recent contest were Jon Kilik and Lauren Shuler Donner as vps of motion pictures; Mike Farah and Gene Stein as vps of television; Megan Mascena Gaspar as secretary; and Donna Gigliotti as PGA East Chair; Jeremiah Bennett as PGA Atlanta Chapter Chair; and Katy Garrity as PGA Capital Chair, among other positions.

Berman is currently the chairman and CEO of The Jackal Group, where she has worked on Modern Love and Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. As the former president and CEO of Sandollar Television and the former founding president of Regency Television, Berman executive produced All-American Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel. Later, she was president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company, where she oversaw titles including American Idol, 24 and Bones, and between 2005 and 2007, she served as president of Paramount Pictures. Prior to serving as president of the PGA, she served on the Guild's National Board of Directors and on its Board of Delegates.

Fisher, meanwhile, is the co-head of Red Wagon Entertainment and has produced films including The Great Gatsby, The Revenant, Memoirs of a Geisha, Jarhead, Divergent and Insurgent. As the former vice chairman of Sony's Columbia TriStar Motion Picture Group, she oversaw films including Air Force One and Jerry Maguire, and the former Warner Bros. evp of worldwide productions as the studio produced The Goonies, The Fugitive and Space Jam. Prior to that, she was head of production at Francis Ford Coppola's Zoetrope Studios. Prior to becoming president of the PGA, she served on its Board of Delegates.

See the full election results below.

Vice President, Motion Pictures

● Jon Kilik and Lauren Shuler Donner

Vice President, Television

● Mike Farah and Gene Stein

Treasurer

● Megan Mascena Gaspar

Producers Council Board of Delegates

● Beth Fraikorn

● Jon Glickman

● Gary Goetzman

● Courtney Kemp

● Lauren Levy Neustadter

● Dan Lin

● John Melfi

● Mimi Valdés

● Pam Veasey

AP Council Board of Delegates

● Bianca Ahmadi

● James P. Axiotis

● J Baker

● Joel Dobzewitz

● Lynn Hylden

● Megan Jordan

● Paulette Lifton

● Jillian Stein

New Media Council Board of Delegates

● Gary Bryman

● Marc Hustvedt

● Iris Ichishita

● Rhoades Rader

● Lynn Kestin Sessler

● Tanya Leal Soto

● Christina Lee Storm

● Brittany Machado

● Ben Proudfoot

● Tiffany Webber

● Jay Williams

PGA East Chair

● Donna Gigliotti

PGA East Co-Vice Chairs

● David Hinojosa

● Mimi Valdés

PGA East Financial Officer

● Anne Carey

PGA East Members-at-Large

● Julie Anderson

● Candi Carter

● Anthony Katagas

● Tonya Lewis Lee

● Chris Licht

● Justin Wilkes

PGA Atlanta Chapter Chair

● Jeremiah Bennett

PGA Capital Chair

● Katy Garrity

PGA Capital Co-Vice Chairs

● Christopher Coccaro

● Mark Finkelpearl

PGA CAPITAL MEMBERS-AT-LARGE

● Evan Marshall

● Tia Smith