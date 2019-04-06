Producing Partners Will Ferrell, Adam McKay to Split

The duo are comedy hits including 'Step Brothers', 'Talladega Nights' and the 'Anchorman' mvoies.

Longtime producing partners Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are going their separate ways.

The duo behind comedy hits including Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and the Anchorman movies are parting ways after over a decade of working together under their Gary Sanchez banner.

"The last 13 years could not have been more enjoyable and satisfying for the two of us at Sanchez Productions. We give massive thanks to our incredible staff and executives and all the writers, directors and actors we worked with through the years," said Ferrell and McKay in a joint statement. "The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognize we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such."

McKay and Ferrell have a large slate of projects in development under their Sanchez banner, which signed a three-year first look deal at Paramount in September 2018. Currently in pre-production is the Jennifer Lopez-starring Hustlers, set up at STX and behind producing under Jessica Elbaum's female-focused Gloria Sanchez banner. Upcoming projects also include Netflix comedy Eurovision, which McKay and Ferrell will produce, with the latter also starring.

Gary and Gloria Sanchez Productions will see all existing projects through to completion and all current projects will continue to be developed with the attached producers. The decision to split is recent and it is currently unclear the exact details of how Sanchez labels will be handled moving forward.

In recent years, McKay's focused has been on directing politically charged projects like The Big Short, which earned McKay an Oscar for best-adapted screenplay, and this year's Dick Cheney movie Vice.

Ferrell's focus has remained on comedy, most recently starring in Sony's Homes & Watson. He is next set to star in Nat Faxon and Jim Rash's Downhill, Fox Searchlight's remake of the 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure.

On Saturday morning McKay tweeted out, "Thank you to everyone who collaborated with us for 13 years. Proud of the stuff we got to work on and most of all, the amazing people we worked with. Also excited for new stuff to come..."