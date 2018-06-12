Production Exec Jeff Lerner Exiting Sony Pictures Television

Lerner is exiting the studio to focus on production.

Jeff Lerner is leaving his post as executive vp scripted development and international production at Sony Pictures Television, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lerner, who was based in Culver City and also oversaw international development and production, is understood to be leaving the studio to focus on production. His TV credits include Ugly Betty and The Nanny.

On the international side, Lerner developed sitcoms, dramas, telenovelas and talk/reality shows for the U.S. hispanic market, Mexico, France, Spain, Poland, Turkey, the U.K., Greece, Croatia and Argentina.

Before joining Sony Pictures, Lerner was executive story editor on MTV's The Real World, and before that he was a producer on The Other Side for NBC.