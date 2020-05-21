MOVIES Production Set to Restart on 'Avatar ' Sequels in New Zealand 7:46 PM PDT 5/21/2020 by Abid Rahman FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox 'Avatar' (2009) Producer Jon Landau on Thursday posted a message on Instagram that said the sets were ready and the team behind the film was heading back to the country "next week." Production on James Cameron's long-in-the-making Avatar sequels is set to restart in New Zealand as soon as "next week," according to producer Jon Landau. Work on the Avatar sequels came to a halt in mid-March after the New Zealand government instituted a lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. In a post Thursday on his personal Instagram, Landau showed off a picture of a vessel that will be featured in the upcoming films that was captioned: "Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more." The long-delayed sequels to 2009's Avatar were due to be completed by the end of 2020, with work on a total of four films being done simultaneously. Currently, Avatar 2 has a release date of Dec. 17, 2021, with the follow-ups to be released in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027. In March, Landau confirmed to the New Zealand Herald that there would be a delay to a block of filming that was due to take place in Wellington's Stone Street Studios in April. Wellington-based Weta Digital will continue to work on visual effects on the films, reportedly budgeted at NZ$1.65 billion ($1 billion). View this post on Instagram Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more. A post shared by Jon Landau (@jonplandau) on May 21, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Abid Rahman abid.rahman@thr.com @gentlemanabroad