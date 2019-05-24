Xbox Takes Game Streaming Service Tech to 13 Markets

Game developers such as Capcom and Paradox Interactive are already using the service to test titles currently in development.

The next step into video games' latest frontier has been taken by Microsoft's Xbox. On Friday, the company deployed tech from its cloud-based game streaming service, Project xCloud, to 13 markets across North America, Asia and Europe to be used on Xbox's Azure data centers.

Major game developers such as Capcom and Paradox Interactive are testing their games on the new tech already.

Details about Project xCloud were touted during a March episode of Microsoft's Inside Xbox live-stream show. “Anywhere you have a good network connection, you’ll be able to participate in Project xCloud,” Kareem Choudhry, head of gaming cloud at Microsoft, said at the time.

Friday's announcement marks a significant step in the implementation of the tech, which has been alpha tested by Xbox employees, including company head Phil Spencer, over the past few months.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for developers to make their games available to all gamers with support for existing games, those currently in development and future games," Choudhry said in a statement.

Xbox boasted the capability to stream more than 3,500 games when Project xCloud officially launches from the company's catalog over the past three console generations. Furthermore, the company explained how the cloud-based service would be beneficial to developers.

"When a developer updates the Xbox One version of their title, those updates will also apply to all versions available on Project xCloud without any additional work," Choudhry said.

Xbox also noted that there are more than 1,900 games currently in development for the Xbox One console, all of which would be available to stream though Project xCloud.

There still is no set launch date for Project xCloud, but Choudhry said that Xbox is eager to hear from the community to "help us shape it and participate in development in a very open and transparent way."

Last week, Xbox revealed that it would be partnering with competitor Sony in a deal that would grant the Japanese gaming company access to Xbox's Azure streaming services.